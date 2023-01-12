The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will host the inaugural edition of India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru (February 6-8) at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, convening global policymakers and energy leaders to drive dialogue on how India will address rising energy demand through a convergence of bio-fuels, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and conventional energy.

India is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand of any country over the next two decades, as its economy continues to grow and create opportunities for its people, and the global energy value chain.

As a rapidly developing country, and soon to be the world’s most populous nation, India’s energy transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets. India Energy Week comes at a critical time, with the challenges of energy security and environmental sustainability impacting long-term energy transition and paths towards decarbonisation.

As the first major energy event under India’s G20 Presidency calendar, energy leaders from across India will address current and upcoming plans on how India looks to diversify its energy mix through gas, biofuels, and hydrogen to unlock its full potential on the road to achieve net-zero by 2070, in line with the energy commitments set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP26 to drive climate change, officials said.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will welcome international energy counterparts to drive critical dialogue and take decisive steps to navigate evolving energy scenarios.

India Energy Week 2023 will see over 30,000 energy professionals from across the full energy value chain including energy, finance, government, think tanks and academia for India’s largest energy show, a multi-faceted conference programme and a series of special events over the course of the three event days.

The international exhibition will feature an India Experience Zone, Future Mobility Zone, Bio-Energy Zone and special pavilions including the Petronet LNG pavilion, Make in India pavilion and Waste to Energy pavilion among others where 650+ exhibiting companies will present their solutions for India, and the global marketplace.

