INDIA

Minor abducted, father chasing goons killed in Rajasthan village

A hapless father chasing goons, who abducted his daughter, was beaten to death in Lalsot in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, said police officials on Tuesday.

The crime was reported on Sunday late night. As soon as the news spread in the village, villagers blocked the police station. After seven hours they got ready to allow the post-mortem of the deceased to be done.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. A case has been registered for murder on the basis of the complaint filed by the widow of the deceased, said SHO Nathulal Meena.

As per the complaint, the wife and her husband were returning from the field late on Sunday night when they saw miscreants dragging their daughter forcefully from their house.

The father tried to chase them on his bike. However, two miscreants stopped their bike and thrashed the hapless father to death. Soon after, accused Rajaram, Rajendra and one other person dropped the girl midway and ran away.

SHO Nathulal Meena said that investigation was on and criminals would be arrested soon.

