Minor abducted, raped in Delhi

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and then raped by a man in northeastern Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The police official said they have identified and arrested the accused.

DCP, Northeast, Sanjay Kumar Sain said a person approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and disclosed about sexual assault of his minor daughter.

“On the direction of CWC, after due legal formalities, a case was registered and counselling of the victim girl was done through counsellor from Delhi Commission for Women,” he said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act and the probe into the incident was initiated.

During investigation of the case, it emerged that the victim was in friendship with the accused. “Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.

The crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year’s data.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,100 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till July 15 in the city. In 2021, 1,033 women were victims of the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing the data with the last year, there has been an increase of 6.48 per cent.

