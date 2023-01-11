INDIA

Minor among 3 held in DNH child sacrifice case

Silvassa police have arrested three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the sacrifice of a nine-year-old child.

The juvenile has been sent to an observation Home in Surat.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Dadra & Nagar Haveli (DNH) R.P. Meenda, nine-year-old son of Ganesh Kola had gone missing on December 29. A missing complaint was filed the next day. Investigations revealed that the missing child was sacrificed by Ramesh Sanwar, Shailesh Khokhera and juvenile accused.

On December 31, police found the decapitated body of the child from Daman Ganga canal in Gujarat area. On January 1, police learned that a juvenile was involved in the crime and picked him up. During interrogation, the boy confessed to have kidnapped the child from Sayli village on December 29. The same day he, along with his accomplices, sacrificed the child, SP Meenda said in a press statement.

“Another accused, Shailesh, helped the juvenile in committing the murder while performing the rituals. The conspiracy was hatched by the third accused Ramesh Sanwar, who prompted the juvenile to commit the offence. Shailesh was doing rituals in hope of gaining monetary benefits”, the statement further read.

Police statement said the juvenile was working at a butchery. All the three have been arrested under various sections of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

