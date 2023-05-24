Delhi Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a 32 year-old man, who was found dead with a stab wound on his neck inside a taxi in Delhi’s Jafrabad area, a police official said on Wednesday.

The man was found dead on Tuesday. The official said that they have also identified three other accused, who are on the run, and further manhunt has been initiated to nab them.

The deceased was identified as Arjun, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a PCR call at 5.31 a.m. regarding a man bleeding profusely inside a car at the Yamuna Vihar Road.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot where Arjun was found dead in the driver’s seat of the Maruti Ertiga car. He had stab wounds on his neck. The vehicle is a taxi with ABP Tours and Management, Gurugram,” the official said.

“CCTV in the vicinity was examined for evidence which lead to the identification of the four suspects,” the official added.

