INDIA

Minor apprehended for killing a man in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a 32 year-old man, who was found dead with a stab wound on his neck inside a taxi in Delhi’s Jafrabad area, a police official said on Wednesday.

The man was found dead on Tuesday. The official said that they have also identified three other accused, who are on the run, and further manhunt has been initiated to nab them.

The deceased was identified as Arjun, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a PCR call at 5.31 a.m. regarding a man bleeding profusely inside a car at the Yamuna Vihar Road.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot where Arjun was found dead in the driver’s seat of the Maruti Ertiga car. He had stab wounds on his neck. The vehicle is a taxi with ABP Tours and Management, Gurugram,” the official said.

“CCTV in the vicinity was examined for evidence which lead to the identification of the four suspects,” the official added.

20230524-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Traditional blends to boost immunity naturally

    Google Play purges over 2K predatory personal loan apps in India...

    Class 9 and above to function in Bihar from Friday

    Andhra fixes coaching, hostel fee slabs for junior colleges