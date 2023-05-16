INDIA

Minor beaten to death in Delhi over robbery in house

NewsWire
0
0

A 17-year-old boy was thrashed to death after he was caught stealing from a house at Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, at 6.41 a.m a PCR call was received in which the caller said that they have caught a thief following which a police team rushed to the spot – Kanti Nagar in Farsh Bazaar area.

“A police team rushed to the spot where the boy was beaten by some persons. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment at 11.11 am,” a senior police official said.

“A case has been registered at Farsh Bazaar police station under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and two persons identified as Kalim and Samir, have been arrested in the matter,” the official added.

20230516-235204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, France held consultations on UN Security Council

    Infant found dead inside microwave in Delhi

    Man ‘cremated’ by family members found ‘alive’ in Haryana

    Kaliaganj rape & murder: Calcutta HC forms SIT, includes retired officers