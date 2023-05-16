A 17-year-old boy was thrashed to death after he was caught stealing from a house at Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, at 6.41 a.m a PCR call was received in which the caller said that they have caught a thief following which a police team rushed to the spot – Kanti Nagar in Farsh Bazaar area.

“A police team rushed to the spot where the boy was beaten by some persons. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment at 11.11 am,” a senior police official said.

“A case has been registered at Farsh Bazaar police station under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and two persons identified as Kalim and Samir, have been arrested in the matter,” the official added.

