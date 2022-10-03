INDIA

Minor boy brutally beaten in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district

NewsWire
0
0

A minor boy was brutally assaulted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday.

The incident took place after some ‘strongmen’ of Dabholi village under Changel panchayat in the Katra police station area in the district held him guilty of stealing a weighing scale from a shop.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where the miscreants can be seen brutally assaulting the boy and forcing him to lick spit while he pleads to be released.

The incident came to the notice of the police when they spotted the video on social media.

“We immediately sent a team to the village to identify the accused on the basis of the video. We have also conducted a medical examination of the victim and recorded his statement. Efforts are on to nab the assailaints” said SK Yadav, the investigating officer from Katra police station.

20221003-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED in hot pursuit of Rs 5K cr allegedly siphoned off...

    Pakistan hatches Aug 5 plot as pro-India Kashmir wave spreads to...

    If I can sustain with all your support, anyone can: Dubbing...

    Vanshitha wrests AITA Women’s tournament title in Bengaluru