INDIALIFESTYLE

Minor boy dies in Nalanda, violence breaks out in hospital

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old boy died in Mahavir Medical Science Institute (MMSI) in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Monday; the family members of the deceased claim that the death happened due to the negligence of doctors and medical staff.

The intern doctors also broke the windshield of a car where the family members kept the body of the deceased.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Golden Kumar, had fallen from a bicycle on Sunday evening and sustained injuries on his hip. He was admitted in MMSI’s emergency ward located in Pawapuri.

“The doctors gave preliminary treatment. The temperature of his body went low at night. It may be possible that the doctors wrongly diagnosed him. I repeatedly requested doctors and staff nurses to look after him and provide adequate treatment but none of the medical staff came at night. The doctors were present in the chamber but they scolded me and other relatives. My grandson succumbed on Monday morning,” said Gyan Bahadur Singh, grandfather of the deceased.

Hearing of the death of Golden, a large number of villagers assembled in the hospital and were involved in heated exchange of words with the medical staff. The intern doctors present in the hospital violently reacted to the villagers and launched assaults on them.

“They locked the main door of the hospital and brutally assaulted us. We managed to take away the dead body of my grandson and put it inside the car. But the intern doctor also attacked it and broke the windshield. We somehow escaped from the hospital without conducting the postmortem,” Singh said.

The hospital administration, however, claimed that the villagers went inside the room of the medical superintendent and misbehaved with him. The intern doctors retaliated after the misbehaviour of villagers.

20221010-195205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi plans to vaccinate all parents ahead of 3rd wave

    Budget allocation for CAPFs & CPOs up by 12.98%

    Technology assisted ecosystem-based conservation need of hour for Kerala

    Elaborate arrangements in place for T’gana municipal polls: SEC