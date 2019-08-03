Minor boy found murdered in Andhra hostel

Vijayawada, Aug 6 (IANS) An eight-year-old student was found murdered in a government-run hostel in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Tuesday.

The body of Dasari Aditya, a Class 3 student, was found in a pool of blood in the washroom of a hostel, meant for the Backward Classes.

According to the police, some students found Aditya lying dead on the floor and alerted the hostel authorities, who then informed the police.

A police officer said the boy appeared to have a knife injury on the neck. Police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway.

–IANS

ms/dpb/in