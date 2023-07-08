INDIA

Minor boy killed, 3 injured in gunfight in MP’s Morena

NewsWire
0
0

A minor boy died and three other persons were reported injured in a gun fight over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Saturday.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed at the village where the incident occurred.

As per the information, two neighbours had a long dispute over a portion of land in Morena, and a fresh exchange of words from both side led to be an ugly fight on Saturday. At first, people from both side hit on each other with sticks, but later they indulged in gunfight.

In the exchange of bullet guns, a 15-year-old boy reportedly died on spot, whole three others got injured. The gunfight ended after local police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Those got injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the local police.

Additional SP Morea Rai Singh Narwaria told the Press that the neighbours had a long dispute over a portion of land in the village. He said the firing took place early on Saturday.

“A minor boy died on spot due to bullet injury while three are admitted at hospital. A case has been registered against eight persons, and a search operation to nab the accused was underway,” Morena SP said.

2023070836088

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rape Alert: Recent cases show perpetrators are usually close to victims

    ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika reads Abdu’s palm, predicts he’ll marry...

    Rujira Banerjee approaches SCI against ED for obstructing for her overseas...

    Heavy rain forecast for much of Japan