INDIA

Minor boy killed during celebratory firing in Bihar’s Nalanda

NewsWire
A seven-year-old boy was killed during celebratory firing in Bihar’s Nalanda district, an official said on Tuesday.

The celebratory firing took place during the birthday party of a minor girl in Parmanand Bigha village on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against the girl’s father Naresh Yadav and six others in Noor Sarai police station. The accused are absconding now.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar, son of Sudhir Prasad. He was one of the guests at the birthday party.

“The celebratory firing started soon after cake cutting ceremony. The people assembled there fired several rounds in the air and one of the bullets hit Mohit as well. The minor boy died on the spot,” DSP, Sadar, Sibli Nomani said.

After the death of Mohit, the guests involved in the celebratory firing fled from the spot. Even Naresh Yadav also fled from the village with his family members.

“We have registered an FIR against Naresh Yadav and six others in Noor Sarai police station. The accused are at large. Raids on,” Nomani said.

