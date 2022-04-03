INDIA

Minor divyang girl raped in Delhi, 1 held

A 16-year-old Divyang girl was allegedly raped in the national capital following which one person was arrested, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the north west district of Delhi.

“A PCR call was received around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday morning at Mahendra Park Police station stating that a teenage girl has been raped in the area following which the police rushed to the spot,” the official said.

According to the official, the victim was immediately provided medical assistance and the accused, who used to reside in a nearby shanty at Sarai Pipal Thala, was arrested on Saturday evening.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

