A 17-year-old minor domestic help, who was tortured by her employers for five months here, has been returned to her native place after recovering from her injuries.

“A team from Jharkhand Police’s anti-human trafficking wing is taking her and her family to their home in Jharkhand via train on Saturday. The accused are still in jail. We are probing the matter further,” Inspector Dinkar, station house officer of New Colony Police Station had earlier told IANS.

Meanwhile, the city police said that they have recorded their statements and that further probe is underway.

In the case, the Gurugram Police had arrested a couple Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34) who were later sacked by their firms.

Both of their companies announced their termination through Twitter.

Meanwhile, the police had also nabbed an employee of the placement agency in Delhi, which had provided the minor to that couple at a salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

Jharkhand CM office had also intervened in the matter and urged to provide the necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family in Jharkhand.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that the couple hired the minor victim five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this period, both the husband and the wife used to beat her daily.

The police said that the victim was not sexually assaulted but sexually harassed as the accused used to strip her naked and then beat her.

