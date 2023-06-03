INDIA

Minor electrocuted in Mumbai

A six-year-old girl was electrocuted and another boy was injured when they came in contact with a lamp pole having live electric current, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Saturday.

The incident which took place just before midnight at Chaitanya Colony in Vakola, Santacruz East, was reported early this morning and rescue teams were rushed.

The girl, Teharin Parveen Iftekhar, was seriously injured in the incident and declared dead on admission to the BMC’S V.N. Desai Hospital.

The five-year-old boy, Tanish PA Shinde,was injured and rushed to the same hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The exact cause of how the electric lamp pole had current passing through it is not clear and the concerned authorities are probing the matter.

