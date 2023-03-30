INDIA

Minor fire at Adani Group’s under-construction data centre in Noida

A fire broke out at the under-construction data centre building of Adani Group located in Noida Sector 62, which was later brought under control.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night. According to the fire department, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The police and fire brigade team reached the spot after receiving information of the incident and controlled the fire.

Police said that thermocol and plastic stored in the building caught fire during the welding process of shuttering.

