WORLD

Minor fire breaks out at Taean coal power plant in S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at a coal power plant in Taean city in South Korea on Sunday.

Fire authorities said that they received a 119 emergency call at 8.46 a.m., reporting that flames had risen from the 380-megawatt thermal plant in Taean, 109 kilometers south of Seoul, and there was the sound of an explosion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Firefighters were soon dispatched to the site and the blaze was put out at 11:32 a.m., according to the authorities.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, as a dozen employees in nearby areas were quickly evacuated from the site, they said.

Officials at the Korea Western Power Co., which operates the plant, presumed the fire broke out in the upper part of the integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) system built in 2016.

Police and fire authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

20230108-112002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Du Plessis, Rossouw, Wiese, de Lange confirmed as nominees for BBL...

    Japan charges Apple with $98 mn for overlooking abuses of rules

    UN Mideast envoy calls for talks toward two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian...

    Death toll from 7.2-magnitude quake in Haiti reaches 1,297