Panic gripped passengers of Bhopal- Delhi Vande Bharat Express when a minor fire broke out in one of the compartments in Bina on Monday morning.     

As per a report, the smoke was first noticed by people travelling in C-14 following which the train was stopped at Kurwai Kuthera railway station in Bina, around 158 km from Bhopal.

Passengers were rescued safely and the fire was brought under control immediately.

The train had left Rani Kamalapati Railway station at its scheduled time 5. 40 a.m. and the fire occurred at 7.10 a.m.

Bhopal railway department said a technical team has reached the spot and is monitoring the situation.

Bhopal-Delhi route Vande Bharat Express train is the first semi-high speed train launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1.

Two more Vande Bharat Express trains – Bhopal to Jabalpur and Bhopal to Indore were flagged off by PM Modi during his visit to Bhopal on June 27.

2023071740366

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

