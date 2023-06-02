A 15-year-old girl was gang raped by five men in Bihar’s Vaishali district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday night when the victim, who lives with her grandmother, stepped out of the house to go to the toilet.

She was kidnapped by the accused and took her some 500 metres away from her house and took turns at raping her.

After committing the crime, they forced pesticide into her mouth.

Upon returning home, the girl narrated the ordeal to her grandmother.

The grandmother said: “She did not wake me up to go to the toilet. The accused kidnapped her and brutalided her just a few metres away from the house. The accused also took her phone. When she returned home, she revealed the incident and asked me to inform her father.”

The victim’s parents work as guards in Patna and were away during the time of the incident.

They immediately rushed home upon receiving information.

The victim was taken to sub-divisional hospital Mahua. As her condition was serious, the doctors referred her to Sadar hospital Hajipur.

“The victim is unconscious at the moment. We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act in Baligaon police station and are investigating the incident. We are waiting for her to regain consciousness so that she can give her statement. We have detained some of the suspects and questioning them,” Pallavi Kumari, SI of Baligaon police station, said.

