A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang raped by two youths who offered her a lift in their van in Kanpur.

The incident took place two days ago when the girl was going to an Eco park in Maswanpur area with three friends.

Abhishek and Aryan, of the same area, came in a van and made the girl and her two friends sit inside the vehicle it on the pretext of giving them a lift.

The boys dropped the girl’s friends on the way but took her to an isolated place in the city’s Armapur area and gang raped her and fled the spot.

The girl reached home and narrated the ordeal to her family members.

The family members, a day later, approached the Kalyanpur police and lodged a complaint.

The police spokesman said that an FIR against both accused on charges of kidnapping, gang rape and under POCSO Act has been lodged on Sunday and efforts are on to arrest them at the earliest.

