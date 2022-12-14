INDIA

Minor gang-raped in Karnataka’s Hassan, 4 arrested

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested for gang-raping a minor girl in Karnataka’s Hassan district, police said on Wednesday.

Charges under the Pocso, Indian Penal Code and prevention of atrocity act have been slapped on the accused, identified as coffee farm owner Sudarshan, Swagath, Papanna and a minor boy.

According to police, the incident had taken place in a village under the Sakaleshpur Rural police station limits.

The accused had lured the 13-year-old girl to an isolated place and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused had threatened the girl not to say anything and behaved in the village as if nothing had happened.

The family members, after observing the behavioural changes in the girl and changes in the body, had questioned her, and she revealed the crime.

The parents had lodged a case against the accused and the police swiftly arrested the accused persons. The victim had been handed over to the custody of the Child Welfare Committee.

