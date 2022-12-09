Delhi Police has arrested a man, who had allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from Nepal, said an official on Friday.

The accused, identified as Subhash Kumar (24), who is also a Nepal national.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), an information was received from Nepal Embassy at Kotla Mubarakpur police station on November 28 regarding missing of a minor Nepali origin girl after which the police collected all the details pertaining to the girl from Help Cross, a Dehradun-based NGO.

During investigation, a team was constituted which searched the missing girl at various locations, parks, shelter homes and NGOs etc. The photo of the girl was also circulated within police net.

“With the help of technical surveillance, we zeroed in on one suspect, however, he was frequently changing his mobile number and his location was floating in the areas of Kotla Mubarak Pur, Lodhi Colony, Palam Colony, Dwarka and Gurugram,” said Chowdhary.

Further, it was revealed that the suspect was active on social media accounts and used to upload photos and videos on regular intervals.

“The investigators found that he was in contact with 10-12 people in Delhi, so we decided to get into his friend circle on social media. We made a fake profile with a girls name and targeted one of his friend,” said the official.

The investigators, disguised as a girl on social media, tried to convince that person to meet them. After initially refusing for a few days, he agreed and the police laid a trap and nabbed the accused’s one of the friend. “He gave us name of another person in south Delhi through which we ultimately apprehended the accused Subhash,” the official said.

Upon his instance, the minor girl was rescued from a house at Garage, Type-2, Lodhi Road Complex in the city. The girl was then handed over to Nepal Embassy officials who lauded the Delhi Police personnel for rescuing the missing girl.

