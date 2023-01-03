INDIA

Minor girl, abducted gang-raped by 5 youths in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five persons in Patna, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused identified as Golu Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Sugriv Kumar, and a three-wheeler driver kidnapped the Class 8 minor girl on Monday at around 6.30 pm, while she was returning from the Ramanuj coaching centre, and took her to Jalla locality near the Hanuman temple, where they kept her in a room and brutalised her.

Due to the brutal sexual assault, the victim fell unconscious. The accused, after committing the crime, dumped her near the Shani temple and fled. The victim, after regaining consciousness, reached her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

The victim, along with her parents went to Bypass police station and registered the FIR against the accused.

The brutal incident has created huge public outrage in the locality. Local residents are demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The police said that one accused, the auto driver, has been arrested so far while the other four are at large.

20230103-235802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CoWIN opens for self-registration

    Modi to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations on Dec 19

    Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

    Grenade throwing module busted in Srinagar, 4 held