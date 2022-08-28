INDIA

Minor girl delivers baby after being allegedly raped by uncle

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in Gurugram was allegedly raped by her uncle, a migrant worker from Uttarakhand, and became pregnant, police said. She has given birth to a boy at a government hospital here.

Based on a complaint given by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against the absconding uncle under sections of the IPC including rape, and criminal intimidation and under section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Kherki Daula police station.

In her complaint, the woman lives with her family in a village under the Kherki Daula police station area and both she and her husband work in a private company. Their 15-year-old daughter is a student in class 10 at a nearby school.

The woman alleged that her brother-in-law also lives in a rented house in their neighbourhood and called her daughter on some pretext to his house and raped her.

“On August 26, my daughter’s health deteriorated due to which I took her to ESI Hospital in Gurugram from where I came to know about her pregnancy,” the mother told the police.

Seeing her condition, the ESI doctors shifted her to the Civil Hospital and informed the police. At the hospital, the girl gave birth to a boy.

The matter was reported to the police who recorded the statement of the girl along with her mother.

Kherki Daula SHO, Inspector Rajender Singh said: “The case has been registered and the hunt to nab the accused is on. The rape survivor and her newborn are stable in condition and admitted to a government hospital.”

