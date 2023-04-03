INDIA

Minor girl electrocuted to death; her sister injured in UP’s Muzzafarnagar

A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar district was electrocuted to death while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said.

The incident took place in Kasiara village in Charthawal on Sunday when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field.

Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Rakesh Singh, said Anushka, 12, and Avni, 10, accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire.

Anushka died on the spot while her sister was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Angry local residents protested against the district administration, demanding compensation for the family of the deceased girl.

The protest was called off after assurance of help from senior administrative officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Parmanand Jha, said that the state Electricity Department will give a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family according to the rules.

He also assured to help in the treatment of the injured girl.

