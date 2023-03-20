INDIA

A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur committed suicide by allegedly consuming poison after she was repeatedly molested and harassed by a youth in her locality, police said.

The police have registered a report on the complaint of the girl’s father.

The girl’s father has alleged that Suhail, a youth from the locality, used to molest his daughter and harass her while coming home. She consumed poison and died during treatment.

The police have registered a report under the POCSO Act against the youth for molesting and abetting the teenager to commit suicide.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Abhimanyu Manglik, said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused youth, who lives in Mohalla Khan Alampura of Janakpuri police circle.

