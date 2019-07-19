Minor girl found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Laxmi, lived in a paying guest (PG) accommodation with her family members in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area.

“The victim was brought to a hospital in east Delhi at around 1 p.m. on Friday where she was declared dead,” a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered.

“The body has been shifted to mortuary for the post-mortem which will be conducted on Saturday. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” the officer added.

Police said her parents worked as domestic help at the PG accommodation running in same premise.

“Laxmi was alone in the ground floor of the PG with her sister,” the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

–IANS

adv/pgh/pg