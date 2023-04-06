A five-year-old girl was found dead in the Madhavgarh area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, a day after she went missing from her home.

The girl went missing from her home on Tuesday, said Kotwali inspector Vimlesh Kumar.

On suspicion raised by the girl’s family members, police have taken a neighbouring youth into custody.

Ashwini Dubey, a resident of Sirsa Do Garhi village in the Madhavgarh area, along with his wife and other family members, had gone to harvest the crop in the nearby farm on Tuesday.

When the couple reached home from the farm, their daughter Sahni was missing.

Along with family members, the couple searched for the daughter in the locality and nearby houses but could not find her.

On being informed, senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The following day, the child’s body was found in a banana orchard near the Community Health Centre, a few metres away from her home.

SP Iraj Raja, ASP Asim Chaudhary and CO Ravindra Gautam reached the spot along with forensic experts and questioned the villagers as well as family members.

Inspector Vimlesh Kumar said according to the girl’s father, a neighbouring youth, Netrapal Singh, used to offer her toffees and snacks.

“Since the girl’s parents have raised suspicion on him, we have taken Singh in custody for questioning,” Kumar added.

