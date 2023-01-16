INDIA

Minor girl gang-raped in MP’s Jabalpur

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old minor girl belonging to a tribal community was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday. The police came to know about it after the victim lodged a complaint at a police station on Monday.

According to the police, one of the accused was known as the victim for the last two months.

On Sunday, while the victim, who lives at a village in Jabalpur district, was on her way to meet her maternal aunt in Jabalpur city, met one of the accused Pancham Thakur.

Pancham offered her a ride on the bike, assuring that he would drop her to her aunt’s residence. However, he took her to a forest area, where he was joined by his two friends — Brijesh Thakur and Bali Thakur.

Before the victim could sense anything, they overpowered her, and allegedly took turns to rape her.

After committing the crime, the accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she tells anyone about the incident. Later, the girl was dropped at her aunt’s home in Jabalpur.

On Monday morning, when she returned to her home in the village and narrated the entire incident to her parents, a police complaint was lodged, the police said.

The police also claimed to have arrested all three accused involved in the case.

“Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against all the three accused under section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested all the accused and further proceedings into the matter are underway,” Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla told the press.

20230116-213003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RSS emphasizes on creating more work opportunities in India

    On-ground SpiceJet aircraft hits pole at IGI airport

    K’taka man arrested for raising peacocks

    K’taka CM appeals to Stalin not to oppose Mekedatu project