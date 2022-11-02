INDIA

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Panth on Wednesday said a special team has been formed to probe the case and nab the accused.

According to police, the victim had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon.

When the girl did not return home, her family members started searching her everywhere, after which her body was found in a farm.

After reaching the spot, Isha Panth assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The girl was studying in Class 9 and staying at her relative’s place, the police said.

Aland police have taken up the investigation.

