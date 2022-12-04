INDIA

Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Meerut

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a driver, raped, and then dropped on a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

A case has been registered at the Ganganagar police station on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

She has alleged that her daughter, on Saturday, had gone to get milk and on the way, she was taken away by someone in a car, and then dropped on a road about an hour later, Circle Officer (Sadar Dehat) Devesh Singh said, adding that the woman has alleged that her daughter was raped.

He said on the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape).

During investigation, a lot of information regarding the incident was gathered from CCTV camera footage, he said. Footage shows that the girl sat in the car after opening its door.

The girl’s medical examination has been done and once the report comes, it will be known whether she was raped, he said and assured that the car and its driver will be traced soon.

The girl’s mother in her complaint has said that she got was informed by some locals that her daughter was lying on a divider in a delirious condition.

She said as soon as she got the information, she reached the spot and brought her daughter home from there, and added that when her daughter told her about what had happened, she lodged the police complaint.

