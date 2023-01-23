In a freak incident, a seven-year-old girl was killed by the falling plaster from an under-construction residential high-rise here in the early hours of Monday.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday near Chandanwadi in south Mumbai.

As per initial reports from the V.P. Patel Road Police Station, the falling debris from the 24-storied structure, Shripati Jewels building, crashed on the girl below, injuring Krisha Patel seriously.

The Patel family lives in the 7th floor of the same partly-built building where construction work is going on above the 15th till the 24th floors.

Krisha was rushed to the Reliance Foundation Hospital nearby and died early this morning, around 1.30 am, during treatment, said the BMC official.

Treating it as a case of ‘negligence,’ the V. P. Road Police Station has booked the building developer Rajendra Chaturvedi and a site supervisor Raghav Parmar.

The police and fire brigade have cordoned off the building premises and surrounding as a precaution and further investigation is underway.

