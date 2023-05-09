INDIA

Minor girl molested in Delhi, accused arrested

NewsWire
0

A 12-year-old girl was molested by a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, a police official said on Tuesday, adding the accused has been arrested.

The 38-year-old accused has been identified as Mohd. Imam alias Imamuddin, a resident of Nand Nagri.

The official said that a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family where it was alleged that the girl was molested.

As per police record, Imamuddin is a ‘Bad Character’ of Nand Nagri police station and he has 18 criminal cases, including Arms Act, robbery, criminal assault, burglary, registered against him.

