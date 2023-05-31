INDIA

Minor girl pregnant after being raped multiple times: Delhi Police

A Delhi Police official said on Wednesday that a 16-year-old girl was raped multiple times by a 21-year-old man leading to her pregnancy.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl complained about pain in her abdomen, after which she was taken to the SVBP Hospital in Patel Nagar. It was revealed that she was found six weeks pregnant.

Police received information the SVBP Hospital that a minor girl was being shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital after she was found to be pregnant.

“A police team rushed to the hospital and shifted the girl to the Lady Hardinge Hospital where she was diagnosed as six weeks pregnant. She was counselled by a Delhi Commission for Women counsellor,” said the police official.

The victim told the police that at her maternal aunt’s village in Uttar Pradesh, one Mukesh made relation with her.

“Mukesh also came to her house in Delhi and had sexually assaulted her. Accordingly, a case under section 376(2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act has been registered against the accused who is distant relative of the victim,” the official added.

