Minor girl raped in Assam, accused arrested

A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused, identified as Suhel Ahmed Kazi, kidnapped the minor girl in an auto rickshaw, forcefully took her to a remote forest, and raped her, before fleeing the spot.

The girl later somehow managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her parents. A case was filed at the Udharbond police station.

Additional Superintendent of Cachar, Subrata Sen informed that a case has been registered under section 365/376 of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act on Monday.

The police launched an operation to nab the accused. Kazi was arrested from a hide-out and later produced before the court.

