A 10-year-old girl was raped in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday, and the accused also put clay and sand in the victim’s genitals later, police said.

The incident occurred in a village under Dagarua police station in the district.

The victim was playing with her friends outside the house. The accused came to the place and told the other girls to go back to their respective homes.

As the other girls left, the accused took the 10-year-old girl to a deserted place and raped her. He also put clay and sand on her genital parts as she was profusely bleeding.

When the victim’s mother did not find her in the house, she enquired from other children, and told her that a person had taken her away.

A large number of villagers reached the spot and rescued the victim. The accused, after seeing the villagers, fled.

The local villager immediately informed the local police station about the incident. The accused was finally nabbed by the police.

“We have arrested the accused and booked him under the POCSO Act. We have also sent the victim for treatment followed by her medical examination. Speedy trial will be initiated against the accused,” Superintendent of Police, Purnea, Aamir Jawaid, said.

