INDIA

Minor girl raped in Delhi, accused at large

NewsWire
0
0

A minor girl was raped in Sultanpuri area of Delhi, an official said on Saturday. According to the official, the victim girl came to Sultanpuri police station on May 17 following which her statement was recorded and her medical test was conducted.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sultanpuri police station. Meanwhile, the police have identified the accused as Yash, a civil defence volunteer. However, the accused is absconding after the incident.

“Notice under section 41(A) of the CrPC was sent twice to the accused’s father for joining the investigation but the accused did not join,” the official said, adding that several raids have been conducted at all possible hideouts of the accused to trace him. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against the accused.

20220604-165201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    13 Vijayawada Durga temple employees suspended

    UP Holi songs go saffron with vengeance

    Delhi reports 86 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

    Rajasthan man who sold bluetooth slipper for cheating held