A minor girl has appealed to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Babloo Kumar, to stop her wedding with a 40-year-old man.

The 15-year-old has sought legal action against her father who is pressuring her to marry the man.

The girl, a student of Class 7 from the Bah area in Agra, stated in a recorded video message that, “My father has fixed my wedding with a 40-year-old man, but I do not want to get married. I want to pursue my studies.”

She further alleged that a few days ago, her father and his henchmen had assaulted her, her mother and her brother for objecting to the marriage.

“If I don’t get justice, I will commit suicide,” the girl stated.

The girl’s brother, a student of Class 12, told reporters, “My father is unnecessarily forcing her. When we oppose, he threatens to kill us. I just want my sister to complete her studies.”

Their mother also alleged that her husband wants to ‘sell’ their daughter to a person who is more than twice her age.

“My children and I have left our house and have come to my father’s place as my husband is a threat to our lives,” she said.

Agra SP (east) K.Venkat Ashok said that the police had taken cognizance of the video and a police team was sent to their house to probe the matter. He said that legal action will be taken after investigation.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against her father for subjecting her to cruelty, he added.

According to police, the girl’s father worked as a labourer in Noida before lockdown but he now lives in the village and works there.

