INDIA

Minor girl shoots rapist’s mother in Delhi, held

NewsWire
A minor girl has been apprehended by the police for allegedly shooting at a 50-year-old woman in north-east Delhi’s Ghonda area, said a police official.

In 2021, the girl aged between 16 to 17-year-old had registered an FIR against the son of the victim, Khursheeda, a resident of Subash Mohalla in north Ghonda, for allegedly raping her.

The police said that the woman is undergoing treatment at the GTB hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

According to a senior police official, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Bhajanpura police station that a girl had shot a woman at Subhash Mohalla, following which a police team, including Station House Officer, rushed to the spot.

When the police reached the spot, the injured had been shifted to JPC Hospital by the locals.

“On enquiry, it was found that Khursheeda runs a grocery shop and a girl aged between 16 or 17 years came into the shop and shot her with a pistol. Primary enquiry further revealed that the alleged girl had registered a case under Section 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt etc.), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and four POCSO Act against son of Khursheeda in 2021,” said the official.

“The alleged girl has been apprehended and the weapon of offence has also been recovered by the police. After primary treatment at JPC hospital, the injured has been shifted to the GTB hospital,” the official said, adding that legal action is being initiated.

20230108-015604

