INDIA

Minor girl suffocates to death in blaze at biryani outlet in Pune

NewsWire
0
0

A six-year-old girl suffocated to death after a fire engulfed a biryani eatery in the busy Sadashiv Peth market area, here on Saturday, police said.

The blaze occurred around 10.45 a.m., triggered by a suspected LPG gas cylinder leak and quickly spread to the entire eatery and a small mezzanine floor above where the owner Naeem Khan and his family were staying.

As Naeem Khan and other customers raised an alarm, his wife managed to clamber down with two kids to safety from the upper floor, while one girl, who was asleep there, remained trapped above due to the smoke.

The fire brigade, which rushed to the spot, managed to rescue the girl – identified as Iqra Naeem Khan – and shifted her to a hospital.

Though the victim, Iqra had not suffered any serious burns, she was declared dead during treatment and the cause is suspected to be the toxic fumes she may have inhaled while waiting for help.

After battling the blaze for over two hours, the fire brigade managed to control it and investigations are on into the incident, as three gas cylinders were recovered from the premises, including one that was leaking.

20221022-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 26

    Khattar to monitor Covid management in Gurugram

    Won’t be afraid even if 1,000 cases are registered against me:...

    Cancel or revisit ‘one-sided’ power pacts, orders Punjab CM