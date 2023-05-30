INDIA

Minor girl’s body found in a pond in Bihar

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found floating in a pond in Brahmapura village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday after which villagers went on a rampage and torched several vehicles.

The girl was missing since last 24 hours and the body was found floating in the pond of her village.

The deceased is identified as Saloni Kumari, a student of class 10.

Saloni, who went to school on Monday, did not return. Saloni’s father Vinod Singh alleged that four students of her class may be involved in her murder.

The villagers, who spotted the body of the girl floating in a pond, informed the police. They fished out the body and blocked the road with it demanding immediate arrest of the accused. When the police team reached there, they set police van and two motorbikes afire.

A large number of police forces, headed by a DSP rank officer, reached there and negotiated with them. As villagers were not stepping down, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was having stab wounds on her face. We are waiting for the postmortem report to find out the actual cause of her murder. Her family members have alleged four male students of her class could be involved in the murder,” said the SHO of Brahmpura police station Navin Kumar.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. The accused are at large,” Kumar said.

