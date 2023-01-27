INDIALIFESTYLE

Minor held for snatching groom’s ‘money garland’ in Delhi

The Delhi police has apprehended a 14-year-old boy for snatching a groom’s ‘money garland’ decorated with Rs 500 denomination notes totalling Rs 1,64,500 in Mayapuri area of West Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal on Wednesday said that a complaint was received in Mayapuri police station that a boy had snatched the money garland when the groom was about to sit on the horse.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and during investigation, CCTV footage of nearby areas was analysed. Through technical and manual surveillance, the juvenile was traced and apprehended from his locality,” said the DCP.

He confessed to the crime, following which the police recovered 79 notes of Rs 500 denomination out of the 329 notes from his house.

Further investigation is underway.

20230127-183006

