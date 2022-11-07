The body of a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly strangled to death by her neighbour whose marriage proposal she had rejected, has been found in a sugar cane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The accused was identified as Sonu Banjara.

The victim had gone missing from her home on November 5 and her body was found in the field in Hajipur village the following day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinit Jaiswal said a case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested.

The girl’s father in a complaint alleged that the accused was pressurising his daughter for marriage and had also threatened his family.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, the SSP added.

