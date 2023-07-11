A minor boy was killed while playing “Chor-Police” with his younger brother using a loaded pistol in Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that younger brother Bigan Kumar pressed the trigger of the loaded pistol, which the brothers had found kept below a pillow on a bed, and the bullet pierced into the stomach of elder brother Golu Kumar, 12.

After hearing the gunshot, the family members rushed into the room and took Golu Kumar to Sadar hospital Bhabhua, where doctors, after preliminary treatment, referred him to Varanasi. However, the boy succumbed on the way.

As per reports, the minor boys came to their maternal grandfather’s house four days ago and were playing inside the house in the afternoon. While playing, they found the pistol. Bigan was holding the gun and pointing it at his elder brother when he pressed the trigger, causing the fatal accident.

“We have received information about a firing incident that took place in a house. A minor boy died while on the way to a hospital in Varanasi. The family members are on the run. The gun has not been recovered yet,” said Ramanand Mandal, SHO of Bhabua police station Kaimur.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the gun was illegally kept inside the house. Raids are on to nab the accused,” he said.

