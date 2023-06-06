SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

Minor League Cricket returns for its third season this summer, with the domestic player draft set to take place on Wednesday.

The draft will allow teams to select some of the strongest talents in American cricket, with Minor League Cricket (MiLC) structured to ensure that teams are constructed mainly for domestic player development purposes.

“The third season of Minor League Cricket promises to bring more great action for American cricket fans this summer,” said Zubin Surkari, Tournament Director, Minor League Cricket.

“We are grateful to our title partner Sunoco for their ongoing support fuelling the competition. This season, Minor League Cricket is delighted to welcome onboard Laxmi, the leading South Asian food brand, as a partner to help us continue to build MiLC as America’s most extensive cricket competition.”

The team roster structure is as follows: Team rosters will feature a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 18 players. Domestic Players are drawn from local catchment areas for each team, with the draft divided into regional zones for selection.

Teams are required to include multiple developing young players on their rosters — at least two U-21 players and one U-19 player. Each playing eleven must include at least two U-21 players.

Teams can retain up to three players from the 2022 season, meaning those players are not eligible for selection in the draft.

Rosters can also include professional players who bring top-class international experience to each squad, increasing the level of performance in training and matches to help develop domestic talent.

These players are primarily selected in the “Priority Domestic Player” and “Wildcard Player” categories outside of the draft.

