The body of a 17-year-old temple priest was found hanging near the Hanuman temple premises on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here, sources said on Wednesday.

On being informed, the Bharthana police and a forensic team reached the spot and found Puranmal Das hanging from a tree near the temple premises on Tuesday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Station House Officer, Bharthana Bhupendra Singh Rathi said that Das had been living on the temple since the age of 5.

His parents had died when he was very young. He used to take care of the temple, besides organising puja and aarti.

