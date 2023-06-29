In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a 68-year-old man in Delhi’s Burari area and the act filmed by his son secretly, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

The son did not stop there and sent the video to the victim’s family, who lived in the neighbourhood, after which the matter came to light.

According to the police, the incident occurred two months ago, and on June 27 at around 11.15 a.m., a call was received at the Burari police station’s control room regarding it.

In response to the call, a police team quickly arrived at the scene and provided immediate support to the victim by involving a women counsellor from helpline 181.

“The minor girl shared her harrowing experience, stating that her family knew the 68-year-old accused and his son. The accused, who is a resident of their colony and had accompanied the victim’s family on religious trips, had frequented the victim’s house,” said a senior police official.

The 68-year-old man took advantage of his familiarity with the victim’s family and lured her into a vulnerable position about two months ago, ultimately raping her inside his house.

“The minor was threatened to remain silent until the accused’s son sent a video of the rape to the victim’s father on June 27. The victim’s family was shocked to learn about the girl’s ordeal,” said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that a case has been registered against the accused and his son based on the minor girl’s statement. The charges include Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant section of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

During counselling, the victim revealed that the accused would often visit her home under various pretexts.

“He took advantage of these opportunities to be alone with the girl and engage in inappropriate touching. He used his proximity to make lewd gestures towards her,” said the official.

In April, between 20th and 30th, the accused called the girl to his house, lured her into a corner and forcibly raped her. “The girl lived in fear for two months before finally confiding in her father upon seeing the video,” the official said.

After interrogating both the accused and his son, the police arrested the accused and he has been sent to judicial custody, the official added.

