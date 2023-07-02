The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have lodged a Zero FIR after a minor girl here registered a case of rape.

A senior police official said that the victim lives in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar, but originally hails from Bihar, where the incident had happened.

“The complainant stated that her father and mother are working as house helps and before Holi they went to their home in Bihar’ Madhubani, where one of her friends’ brother was getting married.

“She met a person who made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Later she along with her family came to Delhi.

“On June 29, she fell sick and on checking she found that she was pregnant. Hence the case was registered,” the police said.

The official said that since the incident occurred in Madhubani, they lodged a Zero FIR and have informed the concerned police station.

