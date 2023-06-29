Delhi Police have arrested two youths and a juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Bobby (19) and Rahul alias Chotu (20) both residents of Shahbad Dairy.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on June 27 a call of sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

“Police immediately responded to the call and arrested one of the accused, Bobby from the nearby area of Shahbad Dairy. Of the four accused, three have been apprehended.

“A manhunt has been initiated to nab the remaining accused, who is on the run,” the official said.

A case under sections 376D, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station. Apart from these three, two juveniles have also been apprehended in 21 POCSO Act, the official added.

2023062931125