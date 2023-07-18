A seven-year-old minor girl was raped by a peon at a private school in Jodhpur, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

According to the victim’s mother, the girl was six-years-old old when she was raped by Ashok Meghwal (23), a resident of Sawla Kala.

The police said that the accused had threatened the victim that he would kill her family member if she shared the ordeal with anyone.

ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj said following his arrest on Sunday, Meghwal has been sent to jail.

He had been working in the GK International School for at least 10 months.

The crime came to light after the girl’s mother saw blood stains on her clothes while giving her a bath.

In her complaint to the police, the mother said the accused used to take her daughter to the washroom, show her obscene material on his phone and raped her three times in one year.

“My daughter was only six-years-old in class 1 at the time of the incident. He would take her to the washroom, close the door and talk dirty. He used to hit her on the leg with a stick, threatening that if she told anyone, he would kill her family members and would get her expelled from the school.”

The mother further alleged that she saw marks on her leg several times, but her daughter out of fear used to say that she hurt herself while playing.

The girl’s father and uncle have demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

A medical report further confirmed that the minor had been raped.

