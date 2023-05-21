Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to make a minor reshuffle in his cabinet on Monday.

According to sources in the know of things, Patnaik is going to induct three new ministers in his cabinet following the resignation of two ministers and the murder of then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Three senior MLAs, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sarada Nayak and Sudam Marndi are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet, the source said.

Phone calls have been stated to be made to the three senior BJD MLAs to remain present at the Swearing-in Ceremony, the source informed.

Notably, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha along with two Ministers, Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikanta Sahu (Labour and Employees’ State Insurance) resigned from their positions on May 12.

Besides, the murder of Naba Das has created three vacancies in the Cabinet.

The Odisha Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers, including the Chief Minister, but now has 19 ministers.

A source on Sunday said that the Chief Minister may also make changes to the portfolios of some ministers after the Swearing-in ceremony.

However, the name of the next Speaker of the Assembly has not been cleared yet. The probable names for Speaker’s posts making the rounds are — Prafulla Samal, Debi Prasad Mishra, Amar Prasad Satpathy, Snehangini Chhuria and Badri Narayan Patra.

Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, who was out of station, reached Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier effected a complete reshuffle of his Cabinet last time in June 2022.

20230521-214005